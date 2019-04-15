Senator Merkley will be holding a town hall in Enterprise Thursday, April 25 at the Community Connection (Senior Center) main dining room at 9 a.m.
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Malheur, Baker, Wallowa, Union, and Umatilla counties on Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 and 25.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These town halls will be his 377th, 378th, 379th, 380th, and 381st as a U.S. Senator. Details are below.
Media RSVP: Please RSVP to State Communications Director Sara Hottman by email at sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov or by phone at 503-326-3386 if you are going to cover the event.
