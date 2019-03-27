March is Woman’s History Month. Venture into the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture and you’ll notice a dedicated display to a group of women who for over 70 years have promoted the causes of women and girls in Wallowa County. Soroptimist of Wallowa County works to “improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social & economic empowerment.”
First opening 1947 with an initial emphasis on providing health care needs locally, the organization began to expand and evolve. In 1957, the non-profit organization, which operates on a volunteer system, opened a thrift shop to raise funds for the various causes supporting women and girls in Wallowa County.
The opening day for the thrift shop in 1957 earned the organization $17.40. A humble beginning, perhaps, but now the organization raises enough cash from its shop to enable it to allocate over $50,000 to local organizations, community grant projects, and educational scholarships.
In 2018, Soroptimist granted 13 scholarships to local students totaling $24,000. The “Live Your Dream” award was granted to single mother, Keturah Johns, to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Erica Bailey won the 2018 Fellowship award in pursuit of her own graduate program.
Janie Tippet, Kathy Jenkins, the Wallowa County Farmers Market and Amy Zahm were just a few of the other award winners—each earning recognition for their respective pursuits.
And while these dedicated volunteers may not get the full credit they deserve, the organization has caught the attention of more than a few. In 2017 Soroptimist of Wallowa County club was awarded “Best for Women” in the northwest region.
Even more exciting, last September, 2018 Oregon’s own United States Senator Jeff Merkley honored the organization for its invaluable contribution to the progress of the local community. During a local town-hall event, Sen. Merkley presented the Soroptimist group with an American Flag that once flew above the White House, indicating that the President of the United States was in residence. The special gift was in recognition for the community contributions of Soroptimist of Wallowa County.
So next time you need to do some household shopping, be sure to remember the local thrift shop run by Soroptimist of Wallowa County, located in the basement of the Odd Fellows Building at 105 NE 1st St. in Enterprise. Not only are you sure to catch a good deal, you’ll be contributing to the social and economic empowerment of women and girls throughout the Wallowa Valley.
Operating hours are:
Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
First and Third Saturdays 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.