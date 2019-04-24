Both the Wallowa/Joseph golf team and the Enterprise High School golf team traveled to John Day to the Grant Union Invitational tournament.
Enterprise High School brought four golfers to the competition. Boone Harrod shot a 93 to lead Enterprise while Zion Mark shot a 97. Tyler Gray played to a 101 and Jacob Amaro finished with 114.
Coach Kyle Crawford is pleased with the team’s progress.
“We’ve improved with every single tournament, and hopefully, we’ll peak at the time district rolls around,” he said.
Coach Marvin Gibbs of the Wallowa/Joseph golf club was also pleased with his team’s performance. Michael Diggins shot a 101 while Frank Westerman shot a 129 and Willie Gibbs scored a 139.
“All the scores went down a little from the week before,” Coach Gibbs said. “The weather was great, which was awesome.”
Both squads will appear at the EHS tournament at Alpine Meadows Golf Course in Enterprise on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m.
