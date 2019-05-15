100 years ago
May 15, 1919
A carload of camp equipment and road making tools and machinery for use on the government road thru the north woods arrived the first of the week. There were many tents, and iron beds and mattresses for the camps, and scrapers and road working implements of all kinds. Many men for the work also are coming in. The government truck is on the road all the time hauling supplies and men to camp.
To prepare the city park for the picnic dinner and public speaking of Memorial day, the town is asked to take a day off next Wednesday and devote it to cleaning the grounds. A good turnout is asked by the committee so that the pretty park grounds may be seen at their best on the day of the great gathering.
As part of the equipment of the new Enterprise sanatorium, Dr. Ben Roseman has ordered a powerful X-Ray outfit last week, similar to that in the Grande Ronde hospital and in the Hot Lake sanatorium. It will locate foreign bodies and broken bones. By use of it the operations of the stomach can be examined with the naked eye.
70 years ago
May 12, 1949
The Bill Ortman Jr. memorial fund has grown to over $1100, it was announced. Enthusiasm for the project is still mounting and work on the field house building project will get under way within a few weeks.
Mrs. Irene Patrick, 34, of Walla Walla, was instantly killed about 4:30 p.m. last Friday near the mouth of Water canyon on the highway between Wallowa and Minam when the car in which she was riding collided with a truck driven by Willard Prout of Joseph.
A 40-page book, entitled “Wallowa, the Land of Winding Waters” compiled and published by J.H. Horner and Grace Butterfield, is now on sale at the newsstands and book stores. The largest part of the book is given to listing the names of many of the geographical places in the county with a few words about the origin of the names.
50 years ago
May 15, 1969
A. L. Duckett of Imnaha has been announced as the 1969 Father of the Year by the Wallowa County Cow Belles.
There is a great deal of trouble arising over the dumping problem in the county. The city dump at Joseph is being subjected to a great deal of pressure from the outlying area. The problem began to arise when the Enterprise city dump required permits for dumping of rubbish and as a result the Joseph dump is being subjected to a great deal more traffic.
The annual Enterprise FFA chapter banquet was held last week. Among the many activities was the installation of the officers for the new year: Jim Hansen, secretary; Bill Warnock, reporter; Dennis Beach, assistant reporter; Joe Stangel, president; Jim Wilcox, vice-president; Darrell Reynolds, sentinel; and Doug Freels, treasurer.
25 years ago
May 12, 1994
Dr. Lowell Euhus of Enterprise has been honored as 1994 Oregon Family Doctor of the Year by the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians.
The Wallowa County Court ruled last week that the controversial Joseph Point subdivision on Wallowa Lake’s terminal moraine falls into an Exclusive Farm Use (EFU) zone and therefore shouldn’t be developed.
Joseph Fire Dept. is hosting an open house at its new fire hall Saturday afternoon to show off its new facility to the community. The fire department volunteers finished the inside of the building after it was erected last year through proceeds of the sale of the old hall to the county museum; an estimated 50-60% of the total cost was covered by volunteer labor and donations of materials.
The Dale Story-coached WHS boys track and field team recorded a gigantic victory in the Old Oregon League meet at Baker City, scoring a whopping 164 points for the championship. Individual titles were won in seven events, with six second places and five thirds.
