JUDGES CHOICE:

1st place — Our Noble Skeeter by Trace Evans

2nd place — Cowboy at Work by Brianna Micka

3rd place — Guardian Angel by Josey Wearin

Honorable Mention — Spirals by Natalie Gorham

Honorable Mention — Tanzanian Youth by Riley Ferre

PEOPLES CHOICE:

1st place — Guardian Angel by Josey Wearin

2nd place — Cowboy at Work by Brianna Micka

3rd place — Our Noble Skeeter! by Trace Evans

