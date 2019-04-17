JUDGES CHOICE:
1st place — Our Noble Skeeter by Trace Evans
2nd place — Cowboy at Work by Brianna Micka
3rd place — Guardian Angel by Josey Wearin
Honorable Mention — Spirals by Natalie Gorham
Honorable Mention — Tanzanian Youth by Riley Ferre
PEOPLES CHOICE:
1st place — Guardian Angel by Josey Wearin
2nd place — Cowboy at Work by Brianna Micka
3rd place — Our Noble Skeeter! by Trace Evans
