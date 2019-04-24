Carolyn Harshfield has the perfect job for someone who likes numbers and details. As the city recorder for Wallowa, she pays the bills, keeps the books, makes payroll, works with the city’s budget, and ensures that every city transaction is taken care of.
What’s the best part of Harshfield’s job? “I like numbers,” she said flashing a smile. “And putting things in order.” Which she gets to do every day.
Harshfield has kept Wallowa City Hall running smoothly for a decade. She started as an assistant recorder in 2009, a part time job that included doing the water service and other billings for the city, and taking in money from people who were paying their bills. Last year, she moved into the full time city recorder slot as the only employee in the city’s office.
But with no assistant recorder to help with bills and incoming money, in the last three months Harshfield has had no time off.
What’s the worst part of her job? “Trying to work with a whole city council full of different ideas,” she said. And flashed a smile again. “This is the best council I’ve ever worked with, the one we have now. They are just great people who seem to collaborate really well for the good of the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.