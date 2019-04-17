Adult Division
JUDGES CHOICE:
1st place — Sphinx Moth by Pamela Hutton
2nd place — Frog by Ted Hutton
3rd place (tie) — Taeos by Paul Freidel
3rd place (tie) — Cat & Butterfly by Pamela Hutton
Honorable mention — Time for Reflection by Travis Rockwell
Honorable mention — Badger by Pamela Hutton
PEOPLES CHOICE:
1st place — Fishing on the Snake by Makayla Brown
2nd place — Brotherly Love by Danielle Batten
3rd place — Eagle Feast by Travis Rockwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.