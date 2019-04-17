Adult Division

JUDGES CHOICE:

1st place — Sphinx Moth by Pamela Hutton

2nd place — Frog by Ted Hutton

3rd place (tie) — Taeos by Paul Freidel

3rd place (tie) — Cat & Butterfly by Pamela Hutton

Honorable mention — Time for Reflection by Travis Rockwell

Honorable mention — Badger by Pamela Hutton

PEOPLES CHOICE:

1st place — Fishing on the Snake by Makayla Brown

2nd place — Brotherly Love by Danielle Batten

3rd place — Eagle Feast by Travis Rockwell

