Image cutline: Gwen Trice and her Welsh Corgi Gyoza stand next to a ponderosa pine about the size that her father and other Maxville loggers would have cut for the Bowman-Hicks Company. Trice and her Maxville Heritage Center have been recognized for their creative and meaningful work and their traveling exhibit with the 2020 Oregon Stewardship Award from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History.