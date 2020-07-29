A Pacific Power lineman cuts off power to downed power lines on School Street in Enterprise, Wednesday, July 29 after a delivery truck knocked down the top of a power pole and its transformers. The accident occurred just north of Terminal Gravity. The driver was not injured, but power was knocked out for residents of several blocks for about two hours. The truck is shown on the right side of the photo.
