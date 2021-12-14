ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Humane Society announced it book, True Tails, is coming out for a second printing. The 122-page book is expected to hit stores in Enterprise and Joseph on or before Monday, Dec. 20, the Humane Society said in a press release late last week.
The book, written by local writer and photographer Ellen Morris Bishop, "recounts the uplifting true stories of dogs, cats, and other animals, including a wild goose and a hermit crab, that have enriched the lives of their human partners," the release states. "All live in or have a close connection with Wallowa County."
“Especially now, these stories and photos provide a much needed reminder of hope and love,” WCHS President Carol Vencill said in the release. “The stories are short, but they are true, and remind us of how important and rewarding our relationships with animals and each-other are.”
Proceeds from the sale of the book help fund WCHS programs and work, including spay and neuter, adoptions, medical needs, food, education and more.
“Pawtographed” books, personally pawtographed by two dogs in the book, as well as autographed by Bishop, will be available at the Humane Society’s Re-Tail Boutique from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
True Tails will be available in Enterprise at WCHS’s Re-Tail Boutique, 119 E. Main St. or The Bookloft, 107 E. Main St. In Joseph, the book is available at Copper Creek Mercantile, 15 S. Main St. or The Dog Spot, 19 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.