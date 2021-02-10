ENTERPRISE — Two people have applied for the police chief vacancy with the Enterprise Police Department and will be interviewed this week, the City Council was told at its Monday, Feb. 8 meeting.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said the Police Committee will have an update on the hiring process at the March 8 meeting.
In other matters:
• The council approved a three-year increase for sewer rates at 1.5% a year beginning in July. The increase is confirmation of a resolution passed in 2020. The council also requested another review of water rates at the start of the year, but decided to not increase water rates. The next review will take place at the beginning of 2022.
• The council approved a liquor license for Friends Restaurant and Pub.
• City Librarian Denine Rautenstrauch discussed a succession plan for a new librarian, as she will consider retirement over the next couple of years. She also presented plans to reopen the city library once COVID restrictions are lifted and obtaining a larger video selection at the library.
• Fire Chief Paul Karvoski proposed the idea of purchasing a replacement fire truck. The Fire Committee will review the options prior to the March meeting.
• Christie Huston was sworn in to council position No. 3.
• Councilwoman Jenni Word was reelected as council president.
