On Memorial Day the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild gave gifts of handmade quilts to six veterans who were in attendance: Kenneth Moffit, Paul Castilleja, Stormy Burns, Ron Jett, Richard Johnson and Ron Kellermann. The quilts, mostly in patriotic motifs, were presented by the quilt guild president Marietta Herinckx in honor of their service. While most veterans accepted their honor quietly, WWII navy veteran Stormy Burns had several characteristically amusing stories to relate.
But not all veterans could attend the courthouse ceremony to receive their quilts.
Linda Koloski delivered a quilt to U.S. Air Force Veteran Carlene Johnson-Small Friday, May 30. Johnson-Small, 86, enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from high school here. She liked the uniforms better than the other services, she said. “It was pretty amazing that this girl who had never been outside of Wallowa County was suddenly getting on a plane and flying to the other side of the country,” she said. At a time when women in the military were often relegated to clerical positions, Johnson-Small was initially assigned to become an air traffic controller. However, that occupational specialty was canceled for reasons that were never explained, and she spent her remaining time in the Air Force assigned to clerical and office positions. “I really enjoyed my time in the service,” she said. “I got along with everyone. I’d do it all over again if I could.”
