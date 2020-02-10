United States has been involved in a deadly conflict for years. Many Americans both military and civilian have lost their lives in this conflict. Intelligence agencies know who the bad guys are. Finally, Intelligence has figured out that one of the very high ranking bad guys will be flying into an airport, and more importantly when he will arrive. All this info is kicked up to the powers that be and it is decided at the top levels to take him out. Aircraft are launched at the appropriate time and the target is engaged and at the end of everything, his remains are in the burning wreckage.
And you are thinking that I’m talking about Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, a high ranking person in the Iranian government. Nope! Who I’m really talking about is Marshal Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, Commander-in-Chief of the Japanese Combined Fleet during World War II.
Admiral Yamamoto was flying into Bougainville and was shot down on April 18, 1943, by 1LT Rex T. Barber flying a P-38. While no official record exists, it is strongly rumored that President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered Sec. of the Navy Frank Knox to “get Yamamoto.”
Now, back to Soleimani, you can see the parallels between the two actions.
The only real difference is that we were at a state of war (declared by Congress) when we killed Yamamoto and we were not when we killed Soleimani. Both were legal combatants; both were command and control targets and both were legitimate targets under the laws of war.
So, why have the left and our press come so unglued over Soleimani? I have some real heartburn over the press’ labeling of this as murder or assassination. It was neither. He was a valid target and should have been killed years ago.
Where was the left’s indignation over the killing of Osama bin Laden? Was that murder or was it assassination? My personal opinion, for whatever that’s worth, is that it was more about hurt feelings about not being notified before action was taken. Sorry, but the War Powers Act does not apply. Every President in office since the act was passed in 1973 has committed armed forces without the consent of Congress.
And every time they do, the opposing side has the same complaints. And every time, they are wrong. It all boils down to the Legislative branch attempting to take more power away from the Executive branch when it comes to military matters. I just wish that some of these Congress Critters would read and understand the acts/laws that they pass… Oh, wait a minute, we have to pass that law so we can find out what is in it. (Yes, sarcasm!)
While I am not a great fan of Trump, I’m glad that we finally have a president that won’t go on an apology tour and is kicking some butt. We have had too many years of drawing red lines and then watching countries jump across them and we do nothing about it. I’m glad to see that we have a President that wants to put our country and all our people first. We are finally standing up for ourselves.
