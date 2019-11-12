Fall sports season is at an end, and our local teams have all done themselves proud.
The boys Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa cross country team has earned a richly-deserved 3A state championship. Ellyse Tingelstad and teammates Kyla Hook and Mary Catherine Mathews have been a dominating presence in the girls, also holding the #3 division ranking. In volleyball, Wallowa made the first round of state playoffs. The Joseph Eagles may have ceded the official 6-man football state championship to South Wasco in a very hard-fought, close game, but they are the defensive champs statewide, permitting only a miserly 45 points to their opponents, and scoring the second highest point total in the state this year. Wallowa improved all season, ending with an 80-0 tempered rout of Cove, and a promising season next year.
Which brings up the topic of lopsided scores, and perhaps the imposition of some reason and limits on scoring in six- and eight-man football.
Eight-man and six-man football seem particularly prone to scoring that can leave one team in the dust, and the other trying to figure out how to stop making touchdowns without just lying down on the field or playing sub-par football. These schools have small populations of students. And at a time when injuries, whether concussions or sprained ankles, weigh heavily on the minds of parents and students, football may not be the most popular pursuit. Consequently, some eight-man teams may have fewer than a dozen players. In the Joseph-South Wasco game, the Redsides suited-up a team of nine. In these games each boy plays both defense and offense. They play almost every down. It is among the toughest and most strenuous of high school sports. Many of the players from rural schools across the state grew up on ranches and farms, and participate in rodeo and work with livestock where the possibility of injury is ever present. So the risks posed by football may not seen significant. They play a game they love for both its competitiveness and physicality, taking the risks of injury in stride.
Lopsided scores are common. On October 25, 8-man scores around the state included 66-0, 51-6, 58-0, and 80-0. On the 18th, scores included 80-6, 56-0, 60-6, and 54-0. Most games had at least a 20 point spread in the scores.
There would seem to be little point in winning by such an overwhelming margin, especially when continued play of tired and stressed players on both sides holds a mounting risk of injury as the game continues, and motivation diminishes on both teams.
OSAA rules instituted in 2017 require that if a 45-point differential occurs at halftime or any time thereafter, a running clock shall be used. The running clock shall be started with the ready-for-play signal from the official. Once the running clock is started, it shall be stopped only for reasons that include measurement of a first down, injury, a radio or TV time out, time between the third and fourth quarters, a team time out, and “a team attempting to conserve or consume time.”
The OSAA running clock applies to all levels, including state championship games.
But this still seems to allow scoring that simply goes farther than needed.
In the Plainedge, N.Y. school district, there’s a rule that should a football team win by more than 42 points, the coach must explain how and why this happened to the Nassau County school athletic board. If the rationale is not accepted, the coach will be suspended. It’s only been used once, and the coach received a one-game suspension. How effective it may be at preventing score “run-ups” is unclear.
In Nebraska, the Pawnee School District’s Brian Rottinghaus, Superintendent, and Donald Jacobs, MS/HS Principal & AD, have written a legislative proposal for a change in Nebraska School Athletic Association rules that would end games once a 45 point differential in scores is reached.
The proposed change is that in eight-man games, any time following the end of the first half of play, once one team has a 45-point differential in team score over their opponent, the game is ended. EXCEPTION: The administration or head coaches from the two teams may agree, before the game, to allow a continuous running clock for the remainder of the game after halftime and when a 45-point differential has been achieved. Only during officials time-outs, team time-outs, end of the third quarter and for injuries will the clock stop. If the score drops below the 45-point differential, the clock will continue to run with the above exceptions. This exception does not apply to playoff games and State Championship games.
This seems like a fair rule. Their rationale includes:
1) Player safety.
2) Consideration of the wide discrepancy in skill and ability among eight-man football teams.
3) Consideration of the discrepancy in the number of players from one school to the next.
4) Improving the morale of players.
OSAA should consider a similar 45 point rule to stop a game once this point differential is reached. It would improve the safety of the game, the morale of players, and even the attention and interest of fans.
