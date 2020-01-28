Wallowa County is a long, long way from Salem. But when the Oregon Legislature convenes for a short session on February 3, some bills of considerable interest to this corner of the state will be on the table. Those include improving our capacity to deal with wildfires, limiting greenhouse gas emissions and regulating campaign finance. “Safe” gun storage is also on the docket. As is mental health care.
Wildfire prevention, control and suppression are perhaps the most critical to us. A drive up Hurricane Creek or the Lostine should convince anyone that lots of us live at a very flammable wildland-development interface.
In draft bill LC 83, Gov. Brown is proposing a $200 million program that would address multiple fire risks. Those include threats that have manifested themselves only recently, especially in California. With the recent devastating power-line sparked fires in California in mind, the draft bill includes the requirements that power companies and consumer-owned utilities:
• Construct, maintain, and operate electrical lines in a manner designed to reduce the likelihood of wildfire.
• Have a protocol for the de-energizing of power lines and adjusting power system operations to maintain the safety of the public and of first responders…
• Conduct a wildfire risk assessment of utility facilities to determine the extent to which the facilities may contribute to the direct causation of wildfires.
Taking a cue from wildfire management in other states and countries, LC83 would require the Land Conservation and Development commission (LCDC) to develop and maintain a statewide map of wildfire risk, and require land use planning rules to require defensible spaces around new buildings. There are other common-sense components to this proposed bill as well, including support for thinning and other preventative measures. It’s one that should blaze through this short session and pass unopposed. Ditto with the Sen. Herman Baertschiger, R-Grants Pass, proposal to modernize the state Forestry Department and expand its ability to use aircraft on wildfires. Wallowa County has been fortunate in the last few years since the Grizzly fire. That won’t last forever.
A refurbished version of the greenhouse gas cap and trade HB 2020 is also on the docket. Anyone who actually waded through last year’s turgid 100-page bill might have noticed that its focus included setting up a Climate Policy Office, regulating emissions from natural gas users and producers, and establishing the perhaps overly ambitious goals of lowering greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and below 80% of 1990 emissions by 2050. The insanely complex bill, to its credit, included overlooked provisions allowing state forestry to “Establish a forestry carbon offset program to market, register, transfer, or sell forestry carbon offsets.” And to “Negotiate prices that are at, or greater than, fair market value for the transfer or sale of (forestry) carbon offsets.” The details were left to the future Climate Policy Office. Importantly for us, the now defunct bill also established a Climate Investments Fund that would include allocations for “uses that benefit natural and working lands,” “Programs, projects, or activities that achieve energy efficiency or emissions reductions in the agricultural sector … through fertilizer management, soil management, bioenergy, or biofuels. And funds for programs, projects or activities that result in sequestration of carbon in forests, agricultural soils, and other terrestrial or aquatic areas.” Any revamped version of the bill should double-down on and better define these kinds of measures. And it should be shorter, less complex and a whole lot easier to read.
Republicans are again threatening to walk out on this once and future bill. But rather than fleeing from a challenge like petulant and fearful children, Republican lawmakers should do what’s best for us: work to make and embrace changes that can benefit agriculture and forestry, and help lead rural Oregon into the future. LC83 and the as-yet undesignated climate legislation can offer promise and prosperity to eastern Oregon. Republican and Democratic lawmakers should work together to see that these forward-looking bills do so.
