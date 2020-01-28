It doesn’t look like an F250, but Tesla’s new AWD, stainless-steel bodied, triple motor Cybertruck can pull a 14,000 pound payload, travel 500 + miles on a single charge and zip from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. You can reserve yours for delivery in 2021 now. $69,900. In the near future, electric vehicles can be designed to carry heavy payloads and do real work.