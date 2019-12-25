We live in uncertain times. We might consider this the best of times, the worst of times, the age of wisdom, the age of foolishness, the epoch of belief, the epoch of incredulity, the season of Light, the season of Darkness, the spring of hope, the winter of despair. We have everything before us, we have nothing before us, we were all going direct to heaven, we were all going direct the other way. Or so it seems to us now, and seemed to Charles Dickens in A Tale of Two Cities, written in 1859 and quoted with a little creative license above.
While the national, state and the local economies seem prosperous, and here in Wallowa County we have an enviable and superlative rural health care system, we also know that here, work can be hard to find, and needed health care can be beyond our means. If we are blue, we worry that our voices will not be heard at home. If we are red, we fear being drowned out by the big-city west side.
Although life here is far from perfect, in this small community there is an abundance of compassion and caring that warms the soul even on the bleakest, most disheartening of days. That is especially true during the winter holiday season. This generosity comes from those most generously endowed with grace, empathy and kindness--qualities that money can neither buy nor generate, although it can and does endow the time and means for ample expression.
The Christmas Baskets that the Elks, realtors, and so many others in Wallowa County provided this week are among the most recent examples. There are many more. They include the large and small donations of money and time that maintain our Wallowa County quality of life. They are helping fund the hospital’s new 4X4 ambulance. They include those who buy big boxes of fruit to support the FFA, who volunteer their time for 4-H, and who orchestrate the Wallowa County Fair. There are those who donate their time to put on Chief Joseph Days every year, who make winning-bids on hand-made chaps to fund mammograms for those in need. They include donations of all sizes that will carry the Campaign for the East Moraine over the top, parents and friends who bake cinnamon rolls and help deliver them so the Enterprise 6th grade can make its field trip to the coast, volunteers who keep Fergie running, volunteers who make the Eagle Cap Extreme sled dog race happen each year. There are volunteers and contributors who keep us healthy. Volunteers and contributors who keep the arts running, who make Tamkaliks and the Homeland Interpretive Center happen. There’s Soroptimist, Rotary, Elks and Lions. People we never hear about who care for neighbors and friends, family members and strangers. People, including the Humane Society, who care for animals in need. People who just take good care of everyone and everything around them.The list goes on and on. It’s long. It would take the entire paper and more to thank everyone. So we’ll just do it here, on the editorial pages because we know there are other things in the Chieftain that you like to read, too. We need no reminding that, as Dickens waggishly noted, “A day wasted on others is not wasted on one’s self.”
So, from the Chieftain, thank you all, each and every one, for your generosity, community spirit, and concern for one-another, this season, and year-round. Your energy brightens the gloom of winter’s long, dark shadow. It is the glue that holds the community together in uncertain times. As Fred Cratchit noted in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, “I have always thought of Christmas time …as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time. And therefore, uncle, though it has never put a scrap of gold or silver in my pocket, I believe that it has done me good, and will do me good; and I say, God bless it!”
