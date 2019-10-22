It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for Wallowa County. On October 11, the home of Nicole and Kenny Lathrop burned to the ground in an intense, rapidly moving, and all-consuming fire. All their domestic possessions were destroyed. They have been married less than a year.
Then on Saturday morning, the Dodge pickup driven by 24 year old Dylan J. Denton, from Joseph, collided with an ODOT snowplow driven by veteran plow driver Monte Radford who lives in Enterprise. Denton, only 24 years old, was killed, his passenger and good friend, 19 year old Triston Denning, was very seriously injured, and Radford, 69, who knew both young men, was badly hurt as well. According to his friends, Radford is alternately sad, angry and grief-stricken.
The accident also evoked memories of the mid-September collision, only a month ago on Hwy 82 that killed an infant and severely injured his sibling.
It seems a lot to bear for all of us. Young and vibrant lives taken too soon, stressed and tested too early, tear at our hearts and the threads of community. Prayers, condolences, and heartfelt expressions of sorrow have poured across the Chieftain’s Facebook postings, and postings elsewhere, about events that we wish we didn’t have to report.
While life in a small community can be stressful and even off-putting because everyone seems to know what you are doing even before you do it, and sometimes even if you don’t do it, it’s times like these when rural America shows its strength. For those who knew Dylan and his family, for those who know Triston and Monte, Nicole and Kenny, this is a community that comes together for them. It’s a time to pitch in, to be there, to help. To be neighbors in the best sense of neighboring, regardless of whether you know people, or agree with them. At a time when love and empathy seem to be waning across our great nation, it’s needed most and needed here at home in Wallowa County.
The crux of community is coming together. Expressing concern. Doing what you can to help, whether it’s a GoFundMe contribution for the Lathrops, a card of condolence, a get-well bouquet, or stopping by Community Bank to help Triston.
Dylan was active in 4H and FFA, played football in Enterprise, and loved mechanical work. He worked at Farm Supply in Enterprise, and when he wasn’t working, devoted his time to his family, including his seven siblings. Dylan was the second youngest. Dylan and Triston shared a love of trucks, and were on their way to Lewiston to work on Dylan’s truck when the accident happened. Dylan and his girlfriend were talking about marriage and building a family. Dylan loved ranching and had started his own small herd of cattle. He loved those cows and his horse, his sister said.
Dylan’s family has requested that rather than spending money on flowers for his memorial, donations be made to a fund set up at Community Bank to support and benefit Triston, who faces a long recovery from severe facial injuries. Donations in any amount may be made at any Community Bank branch by stating that the funds are for Triston Denning’s benefit fund. “It’s what he would have wanted," Dylan’s sister said. “He was so supportive and selfless all the time. He loved helping people. “
The memorial service for Dylan will be held at the Enterprise Christian Church, on the hill above Hwy 82, about a mile south of Enterprise, at 10 a.m. Saturday October 26.
If you can be there, or even, and especially, if you can’t, hug someone that day for Dylan, and for us all.
