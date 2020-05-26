Last week Wallowa and Enterprise High Schools unleashed a whole lot of positive energy and potential into the world. And Joseph Charter School will follow suit next week. The new graduates have immeasurable potential in every walk of life. Some are bound for top-notch ivy league-quality schools. Some will be physicians, first responders, and law enforcement officers. Others will perfect their skills in business or at trades and the very important work of keeping ranches and farms, snowplows and graders, restaurants and coffee shops running. Every single one of them will contribute to their community, and to humanity in their own way. We are very proud of each and every one of them.
As warm and rosy as graduation makes us all feel, there are more than the usual uncertainty and real-world challenges facing this newly-launched generation. They enter a workforce where jobs have been decimated by pandemic and its shutdowns. Unemployment is at Great Depression levels. We have no idea how this will play out in the immediate future or longer term.
They received sound advice from their classmates and other speakers. Be kind. Stand for something. Have plans and goals. There’s more to life than checking off professional achievements.
Following these tenets will help. But this generation is charged with solving problems never faced before. A looming Western mega-drought. Rising sea levels. Acid oceans strewn with plastics from top to bottom. Diminishing ecosystem resilience. The loss of pollinators. Increased frequency of major fires. Stronger hurricanes. A geometrically-increasing human population. It’s a very long list.
But this generation brings some powerful tools to the global work table.
They are connected and they communicate across the globe more readily than any previous community of humans. They are young and not beholden to antiquated, fraught ways of thinking. They are good at putting plans into action and working together. And in a world that now seems increasingly drawn into a cytokine spin of negativity and isolationism, they have the skills to pilot us back to a more thoughtful and even plane.
The coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic have taught them that if you are nimble, creative and think positively, the world may go awry, and plans can be changed radically at any time. But with collaboration and thought, you’ll still thrive. Their unique graduation ceremonies, each somewhat different and individualized to the school, are great examples of that.
So good luck and best wishes to each and every graduate. Go forth and follow your dreams.And don’t forget to come home someday.
