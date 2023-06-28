Considering the haste with which the 2023 legislative session finished its work — a mad dash over the last two weeks to beat its Sunday deadline — it will take weeks, possibly months, for enough smoke to clear so that Oregonians can begin a full assessment of lawmakers’ triumphs and disappointments.
And, of course, it will take years to determine whether the policies put into place during the 2023 session get the job done as intended or stumble along the way.
So it’s premature to call the session a success or a failure — or, as is more likely the case, a mixture of both. (A successful session is one that racks up more wins than losses over the long run.)
But it’s not too early to make a handful of observations about this year’s session.
First, and perhaps most notably: At this early date, it doesn’t appear to have been a terrific session for Eastern Oregon. Even with controversial bills on topics like gun control watered down, some of the higher-profile measures (the ones that sparked the walkout on the part of Republican senators) aren’t going to sit well with many Eastern Oregon residents.
But that comes with an asterisk that’s worth noting here in Eastern Oregon: It wasn’t a terrible session, either.
A notable victory came with Senate Bill 955, which allocates the modest sum of $300,000 to help Oregon connect with the national AgriStress Helpline. The hotline offers free, confidential and immediate assistance to workers in natural resource industries facing stressful situations. Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash and others were forceful advocates for the bill, which was the very last measure reported out of the powerful Ways and Means Committee of the Legislature.
No bill this Legislature passed will be a better investment in terms of lives saved for a relatively tiny amount of money.
Eastern Oregonians also saw additional money allocated for livestock depredations, although the Legislature was not able to make the policy changes to that program that ranchers were seeking. (And let’s be blunt: Regardless of whether you think the GOP walkout was a good move, there’s little doubt that it prevented the Legislature from addressing a number of policy questions that typically get hammered out in the course of a longer session.)
A big disappointment to Wallowa County officials and area legislators was the failure of House Bill 3317. The bill, written in part by County Commissioner John Hillock, would have created and funded a countywide board to address what likely is the biggest issue facing the county, the lack of housing that is affordable to workers.
The bill could have provided a framework that other rural counties, facing their own housing challenges, might have been able to follow. But, after it passed muster with a House committee, it languished in Ways and Means and never emerged.
The problem isn’t going away. This was a huge missed opportunity by a Legislature that took some steps to ease the state’s housing crunch, but probably not enough.
(A related note: The process that Ways and Means and its subcommittees use to craft a state budget may be efficient, but there must be ways to make its work more transparent.)
Many Eastern Oregonians reflexively cringe every time the Legislature convenes, because — after long experience —they expect the worst. Too often, the Legislature delivers on those expectations. Saying that this session wasn’t awful for Eastern Oregon interests isn’t exactly a vote of confidence. But maybe it’s a tiny step forward.
And, after all, this was this session in which the retiring Sen. Bill Hansell, the longtime lawmaker from Athena, finally got the potato declared the state’s official vegetable. This likely is more a reflection of the respect Hansell has won from both sides of the aisle during his legislative career than to any particular affection for the potato, but, as they say, a win is a win.
