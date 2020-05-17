Spring is on the upsurge. Balsamroot is just past its prime on the moraine. Camas is blooming on Zumwalt and beyond. And grass in the yard is growing so fast that by the time you are finished mowing, it almost looks as though you never started.
We are heading back to “normal” in many ways and also wondering how “normal” will change.
Thanks to the hard work and diligent advocacy by our county commissioners, the care we have all taken, and the sacrifices we all have made, Wallowa County is cautiously opening. This is excellent, and uplifting. We have a COVID-19 testing machine! We can go to (and support) our favorite restaurants. We can get HAIRCUTS! And so much more. But let’s not drop our guard. As our streets fill with vehicles bearing Washington, Idaho, and other out-of-state plates, we are reminded that our innate isolation is largely what has kept our COVID-19 caseload to a single person. On Friday the count doubled. But on Saturday the Oregon Health Authority rechecked their data and changed our official count back to one case.
Let’s keep it this way.
We would all like our visitors to wear masks. But humans tend to follow the lead of what the rest of the crowd is doing. So if they arrive in a community where no one wears masks, they’ll likely not wear theirs, even if they have one. That’s bad news for Wallowa County. We don’t need asymptomatic out of state or out of area visitors spreading COVID-19.
So now that Wallowa County is open, we must set a good example for visitors. Whether we have had one case or a thousand, we should ALL be wearing masks, visitors and residents alike.
And we are going to have graduation ceremonies. They will be different this year. For one, they will all be out of doors. They depend upon people watching the graduates from the comfort of their vehicles. They will be bereft of the highly anticipated senior slide show. You won’t get much in the way of speeches. Wallowa figures their entire graduation will take less than 45 minutes from start to finish.
But it’s still a graduation. There will be diplomas, and this year, some extraordinary glass art. The senior slide shows will be available on Facebook or the schools’ websites. And importantly, the schools are thinking about revamping their future graduation ceremonies to have an outdoor option. In Wallowa, high school principal David Howe noted that their ceremony, which will be held at the Tamkaliks powwow grounds, is a way of connecting the school and the community with its Nez Perce heritage. And so there may be some positive and longer-term changes in the offing.
We won’t know what “normal” will be for a long time. Which businesses might not recover? Which might prosper? How many jobs may be permanently lost.?When will we feel comfortable shaking hands or embracing friends? Will our schools adopt online classes or more online work as an option? Will school enrollment decline as more families, now engaged in a sort of home schooling, choose to leave the system and enroll their students in online academies? What will the summer tourist season be like now that so many festivals have canceled? And of course, what of Chief Joseph Days?
Importantly, there’s the question of whether visitors will leave a lasting gift of coronavirus. It’s one thing we don’t need. So wear those masks. And if and when the rain (or snow!) pauses, keep mowing those lawns.
(0) comments
