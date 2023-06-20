JOSEPH — For both Mossy Waite and Lane Johnson, their victories at the 2023 Mountain High Broncs and Bulls rodeo were somewhat redemptive.
Both have competed at the rodeo in the past, but fell short of securing a victory.
Saturday, June 17, Waite was one of just three competitors to last eight seconds on a bull as his score of 82 points won the event, while Johnson turned in two qualified bronc rides to edge Kody Lovegren by two points.
“I came here last year, I didn’t do too good,” Waite said. “It was kinda like this, but a little more rainy. Last couple years I’ve been at this deal, and this is the first year I actually won it.”
Waite and Brock Cooper were the only bull riders in the opening round to land a qualified ride. Waite’s bull, Ivory Eyes, darted several directions early in the ride before settling into a spin that Waite rode out for his score, which moved him into the top spot.
“My first one I got on, he was pretty cool,” Waite said. “The first ride was pretty good. He jumped out there a few, tried to go left with me, then decided he wanted to go right, and I stuck all over him. It was pretty good.”
Earlier in the evening, Cooper turned in a 71.5-point ride on Purple People Eater, hanging on as the bull spun left for essentially the whole eight seconds.
Neither Waite nor Cooper stayed on in the finals, where the top six from the opening round returned to the arena for a second ride, but Waite’s score stood as the best when Damon Shaw’s score of 76.5 was the only eight-second ride in the final round and set him up for a second-place finish. Nobody else stood a chance in the finals, with most riders tossed in mere seconds, and one rider thrown back into the chute gate.
“It sure does take a lot out of a guy,” Waite said of riding twice in one event. “To get on one bull is a lot, but to get on two in one night, it’s a lot of pressure, I guess you would say. You rode one, and you’re feeling good, and you’re like, ‘All right, now I gotta screw it back down and ride another one.”
Johnson, like Waite, had competed at Mountain High in the past and had limited success, until Saturday
“I rode in Enterprise in 2019,” he said. “I wasn’t able to make the short go that year, but I’m glad to be back. I’m super-glad to ride here in Joseph. This is an awesome place.”
There had already been five bronc rides of 70 points or more when Johnson took his turn early in the second round. He stepped up to the challenge, posting a score of 78.5 that moved him to the top spot headed into the finals, gave him some added confidence and some breathing room.
“It always gives you a little more confidence, knowing they’re going to have to try real hard to close the gap,” Johnson said. “If your second horse doesn’t have the best day ever, you still have a little buffer. That definitely gives you confidence.”
In the final, Johnson, second of the six to ride, posted a score of 76 to earn a two-ride total of 154.5 and put pressure on the remaining riders. Lovegren and Conner Dove both had strong efforts to stay in the competition, while Mariano Duran, Jessy Lawrence and Tegan Nevarez were thrown off. Lovegren, in fact, turned in the ride of the night, nearly coming out of the saddle on two or three occasions during his ride before enduring for a 79-point ride. That, though, left him with a two-round total of 152.5, two points shy of Johnson. Dove, the final bronc rider, had a 74-point ride for a two-round total of 146.5 to place third.
Like Waite, Johnson also spoke on the challenge of riding twice in one event.
“It’s a little more physically demanding, but it’s always fun,” he said.
While the night brought several thrills into Harley Tucker Memorial Arena in Joseph, one of the biggest ones, at the conclusion of the event, took place outside and brought the night to a stunning conclusion.
The final act of the rodeo was Bull Poker, where a handful of brave competitors gather around a card table in the arena with a bull turned loose and see who can stay at the table the longest. The bull was seemingly disinterested in those at the table, and despite attempts by them and bullfighters to get his attention, he only made a couple of passes by the table. After a few minutes, he charged for the southwest corner of the arena, leaped over the 5- or 6-foot gate — damaging it in the process — and roamed the grounds immediately outside the arena. He was roped and returned to the arena after a few minutes outside.
