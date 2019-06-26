U.S. Rep. Greg Walden will hold a town hall meeting in Wallowa on Sunday, June 30, 3:45 p.m. The meeting will be at the Wallowa Senior Center dining room, 204 E. 2nd Street, Wallowa.
Continuing a series of town hall meetings across Oregon’s Second District, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced today he will hold town halls in Josephine, Jackson, Umatilla, Wallowa, Union, Baker, Malheur, Grant, Wheeler, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, and Hood River counties beginning next week. Details on the meetings are included below.
“I’m looking forward to hearing from people throughout the Second District at these 13 town halls. These meetings provide just another opportunity to hear from Oregonians and provide an update on the issues I’m working on back in Congress. In addition to the over 70,000 letters, emails, and phone calls I have responded to over the past year, these town halls help me stay updated on the issues people are facing in our communities. This is a top priority for me,” said Walden.
These 13 meetings will bring Walden’s town hall total to 35 in 2019, the most of any other lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives so far this year according to Town Hall Project.
Walden’s upcoming town halls will bring his overall total to 183 since 2012. For a complete list of Walden’s previously held and upcoming town hall meetings for 2019, please click here.
