The 100th annual Wallowa High School Alumni Association banquet scheduled for May 23, 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and need for social distancing.
The event is the only fundraiser for the organization that provides money for scholarships, other than donations from alumni, family, and friends.
The banquet may be held at a later date, but no decision will likely be made before mid-July.
The first graduating class of Wallowa High School consisted of just one student, Nell Davis, in 1910.
The alumni banquets started in 1920 and have continued each year ever since. In the past, a dance was held after the banquet.
Scholarships have been given to the Class of 2020.
Donations are very welcome to provide future scholarships, and to continue funding projects with the school including reading programs, the photography club, and the purchase of furnishings and an audio system for the Beth Johnson room, said Carol Jean Conrad of the Alumni Association.
Contributions may be made to the WHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 583, Wallowa, OR 97885.
Questions may be directed to Carol Jean Conrad at 541-910-2230.
