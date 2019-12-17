Tristin Bales was simply unstoppable. In the Dec. 12 game between the Wallowa Cougars and Cove Leopards in Wallowa, Bales scored 37 points mostly in fierce drives to the basket after pilfering the ball from a Cove player.
Bales proved a reliable player during the first half, as the Leopards and Cougars sparred for the lead. But in the second half, Bales was on fire, a one-man scoring machine who would simply not be denied. He hit layups, jumpers and three-pointers with formidable accuracy, energizing the team for a stellar second half. Bales scored 15 field goals and several “nothing but net” foul shots — and the Wallowa Cougars distanced themselves in the second half for a going-away 61-44 home win over the Cove Leopards.
Quinten Tillery added 10 points and Zeb Hermens had eight for Wallowa, which held a slim 23-20 lead at the half before pulling ahead 40-28 after three and adding on late. Final score: 61-44.
Stuart Patton scored 14 points to lead the Leopards. Chase Tennis added eight and Patrick Frisch scored seven.
The game evened Wallowa to a 2-2 early preseason record. Presently, they are ranked 24th in the state’s 1A division.
