Wallowa County has been approved for Phase 2 opening by Gov. Brown's office and the Oregon Health Authority.
Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts received the letter confirming that Phase 2 would be in effect for the county around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.
"I really think that people understand that COVID is here or could be here, and they will take precautions," Roberts said. "People who are susceptible need to take more precautions. And I would advise people that for three months the entire populace shut down, and hurt themselves and their businesses to protect those folks who were vulnerable. Now we need to flip that so that folks can get back to living their lives. Those of us who may have an underlying condition need to take care of ourselves. And we'll all support that.
"If you go to someone's home and they are susceptible," Roberts added, "you'd better be wearing a mask and do what protects them. I think we need get back to having individual responsibility for your own welfare."
While some of the precise guidelines for Phase 2 have not yet been ironed out by OHA, here's what Phase 2 means so far:
Under the new rules, the approved counties in Oregon could allow:
Employees to return to their offices and workplaces, though telecommuting is still strongly recommended when possible.
Restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight, instead of the current 10 p.m.
Allow outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people
Up to 50 people in an indoor gathering, as long as there are 35 square feet of space allotted for each person. That's up from the current limit of 25 people.
Large venues — including churches and theaters — could have up to 250 people at the same time, depending on the size of the facility.
The return of some sports, such as bowling and swimming, but with social distancing rules in place. Equipment sharing should be minimized.
Collegiate sports teams could begin training while limiting the number of participants and contact.
New guidelines for reopening gardens, museums, and zoos.
Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen said the initial lifting of some restrictions under Phase 1 on May 15 had not caused a spike in cases.
"COVID-19 has not returned with ferocity," Allen said.
But Brown, Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidlinger and Allen underlined that counties needed to continue to increase their testing of residents and tracing of contacts of those infected. Businesses and other groups had to stick with the limits of Phase 2 or the progress could be wiped away.
"Oregonians need to use caution and care to keep (the) virus from bouncing back," Allen said.
Brown administration officials have said recently that they expected to have directives involving schools ready to announce sometime next week.
"It is one of my top priorities that we can get students across the state back into classrooms in the fall," Brown said.
Allen said that the state would come up with the guidelines, but it would be up to local school districts to decide how best to implement the rules.
"Every school and every school district is different," he said.
Gary Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau, contributed to this story.
