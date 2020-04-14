It started with the realization that COVID-19 meant there were immune-compromised and other people who couldn’t shop for groceries or even pick up their prescriptions. Ironically, social distancing and the need for those at risk to stay home might actually put people at risk at even more risk. And so a group of Wallowa County residents, including Meg Bowen, Elnora Cameron, Kathy Bowman, Pastor Cherie Johnson, and Tyler Evans, began discussions about how to meet those needs. How would you provide an effective safety net for people whose needs might increase exponentially as COVID-19 would bear down on the county.
That was six weeks ago, as COVID-19 began spreading from China into the U.S. and across Europe. As of last week they had garnered 152 volunteers, a logo, and a name: Wallowa County Community Action Network (or Wallowa County CAN for short).
“At the beginning when we saw things beginning to develop in China and then spreading from there, our thought was who’s going to support the medical community here when this arrives?” Bowen said. “Who’s going to back them up in case this runs through here like wildfire. It really scared us.”
What happens, for example, if someone needs a prescription but can’t go out to get it? Could we find volunteers that could connect people to existing food resources in the community? What about people who are too ill to walk their dogs or feed their livestock or move irrigation pipe? Could we find people who are willing to just reach out and give someone a call?
But with so many different volunteer groups forming, the fledgling new one needed a niche. They decided to back up the existing network of medical providers, not create any new pathways for help or information, or duplicate the efforts of other volunteer groups.
So you can’t just call WC-CAN directly and ask for help. They get their marching orders directly from health care providers, including the Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Medical Clinic, Olive Branch, Jamie Slagel at Eagle Cap Wellness, and others.
“We agreed that when a provider was contacting their patients, they would also ask if they had any specific needs for assistance. Picking up prescriptions, walking the dog. Those kinds of things that volunteers could do,” Bowen said. “So when they contact these patients, now they will ask what kind of help they need, especially in a time when going out of the house may not be an option for vulnerable populations.”
The nurses and providers then fill out an online form that goes into the WC-CAN database. The information is forwarded to a “resource captain” who then passes the request for help to a volunteer who has indicated an interest and ability –and the time—to meet that request. Once the job is done, the volunteer confirms completion to the resource captain, and that information is also relayed back to the medical provider.
Right now, WC-CAN is not accepting any additional volunteers, although that may change. “We want to be sure that if you volunteer you’ll probably be contacted and get to do something,” Bowen said. “We want people who volunteer to feel like they are making a difference, because they are.”
Some of the activities WC-Can volunteers are participating in now include the network of mask-making volunteers, and people who are helping with Slow Food Wallowas food drive for Community Connection.
“There are other people doing wonderful volunteer work here, and we wanted to avoid duplication. That’s why we chose to work with the medical community, where no other group seemed focused,” Pastor Cherie Johnson said. “We want the residents of Wallowa County to stay closely connected to their primary provider. We are a safety net to the safety net.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.