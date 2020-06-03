At their bi-weekly meeting Wednesday, the Wallowa County commission approved the proposed partnership with the newly formed Wallowa County Recycling Task Force. The volunteer group will assist in providing information to the public about recycling, and what materials are recyclable. They will also assist the county in finding optimal markets for recyclables, provide a volunteer staffer at the center, and help in other ways. Holly Akensen: I really strongly support trying with the recycling this year to see if we can come up with a long term solution.”
The commissioners also unanimously agreed to approve turning the Haskett ally-way land over to the adjacent landowners. The process will begin with posting notices at both ends of the street—“They are really alley-ways” said Commissioner Roberts. “Now the property owners will be able to restrict access—and also pay property taxes on their extra ten feet.” The process will then continue through public notice of street vacation, and time for public comment.
Because the Chamber of Commerce canceled the traditional 4th of July Fireworks display at Wallowa Lake, Mike Lockhart (Wallowa Lake Tramway) and Gary Bethscheider (Stubborn Mule) took advantage of the public comment period to present their developing plan to provide their own privately-funded 4th of July fireworks display.
“A group of us feel that (the fireworks) are really an integral part of the whole summer operation, Lockhart said. “It’s kind of a kickoff to tourism and families and people who spend summers here.” He said the Wallowa Lake Tourist Association and the Joseph Chamber are providing most of the funding, along with some private donors. “We’ve had a lot of donations and we are pretty much there, he said.
Questioned about whether such an event would meet the Governor’s Phase 2 or potentially Phase 3 COVID-19 guidelines, Lockhart said he didn’t know where the group would be with state regulation. “Wherever we are, we will try to comply with whatever the people from the other side want us to do, just like we do in our businesses,” he said. “We could use a little more financial help if (the commissioners) has any financial help available,” Lockhart said. “We could probably get it under-written if we could get a commitment from you guys.”
Commissioner Todd Nash said that all county funds that might be available were already committed, “The funding mechanisms that we’ve mostly used to contribute to this kind of event are from the transient tax and video lottery. With video lottery being curtailed, we just don’t know what those funds are going to look like. And we have already overcommitted on the transient lodging funds So to support something else from either of those funds now just isn’t possible.”
“I wish there was someway we could make this work, Hillock Said. It’s something that none of us want to give up. We’re all pretty patriotic.”
Commissioner Hillock also noted that there were usually about 1000 people standing in the park and along the shore for the fireworks, and that number of people gathered was unlikely to meet whatever guidelines might be in place during the COVID-19 phase regulations.
Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce director Vicki Searles said that the reason the Chamber board canceled the fireworks included a concerns that the county might be penalized in some way, should they flaunt the phase guidelines, and that large crowds of people could trigger a significant outbreak. “We didn’t want to do something that would make the governor deny us phase two or phase 3. If an outbreak happens, it could be assigned to the 4th of July event, and it would mean that we broke the protocol, and her statement about opening is pretty strong about not having any large events.”
All this mattered little to Lockhart and Bethscheider who pledged to continue with planning and fundraising for a fireworks event on the 4th of July. “Businesses are really hurting,” Bethscheider said. “We can’t just keep sitting around letting people tell us we can’t do something when we have the right to. It’s time to get going. We’re not quitting.”
