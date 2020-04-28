Wallowa County commissioner’s request for COVID-19 savvy business plans
Wallowa County Commissioners are asking local businesses to submit written plans for opening in the brave new world of COVID-19.
The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners continues to ask our community to take precautions as advised by our heath care community in regards to your and your family’s personal wellbeing.
In order to facilitate reopening of business; the Governor has asked businesses to have written plans outlining each entity’s policies to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 while reopening. These plans should include how they plan to minimize contact with employees, patrons, owners, and the community at large.
We ask that individuals take responsibility for decisions regarding contact with our most vulnerable populations such as our elderly and people with underling health conditions. We continue to ask voluntary measures in mitigating risk to the citizens of Wallowa County and those who come to visit. We have full confidence that our community will pull through this crisis and we will pull together for our common good.
The Commissioners are working with State Agency representatives, the Governor’s Office, Legislators and other County Commissioners to make every effort to insure we have all the required safeguards in place for a speedy and safe reopening and recovery.
Please email your plans to Commissioner Susan Roberts sroberts@co.county.or.us or for other arrangements call Susan Roberts 541 426-4543 extension 1133.
Respectfully,
Wallowa County Courthouse
Commissioner Todd Nash
Commissioner Susan Roberts
Commissioner John Hillock
