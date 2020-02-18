Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts will lead presentations and discussions about the development of the new Wallowa Whitman Forest Plan in three meetings in the county this week. Roberts asked the US Forest Service to set up and participate in the meetings so Wallowa County residents can better understand and participate in the long Forest planning process. “We’ve been working on this plan for the past year and three months,” Roberts said. “I want to discuss and tell about the process we’ve been going through and what we are working on.”
The Chieftain received notice of the meetings from the USFS late on Monday. They are:
Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Wallowa Senior Center, located at 204 2nd St. in Wallowa, 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at The Place, adjacent to the United Methodist Church at 301 South Lake St. in Joseph, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Cloverleaf Hall at 668 NW 1st St. in Enterprise, 5-7 p.m.
The format and content of the meetings will all be essentially the same, Roberts said. So if you miss the meeting in your community, you may attend one of the other two.
