In response to the inquiries about the county's stance on the coronavirus, as a commissioner I applaud the quick response and sacrifices that many local organizations have made to contain the virus. The Christian Church has limited attendance this weekend to people under 60 and has canceled the service for the next two Sundays. The Mormon church has suspended all public meetings locally as well as worldwide as of March 12. The Elks Club has canceled the crab feed, Gov. Kate Brown has closed schools for at least two weeks and most spring sporting events have been canceled until further notice.
Wallowa County is known throughout the region for our excellent health care providers. Our health care professionals jumped into action as soon as they knew there was a threat and were providing curbside exams to limit the spread of the virus to the clinical buildings and the hospital.
The Oregon Health Authority suggests you take the following precautions. They're much the same steps you would take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold will also help prevent coronavirus:
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a tissue, cough into your elbow.
• Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that you frequently touch.
Beyond this, please call and check on our senior citizens and people who have compromised health issues. Call your health provider if you have symptoms. Don't visit the hospital, senior care facilities or clinics if you have any kind of symptoms.
As of the time of the writing of this letter, there are no confirmed cases in Wallowa, Baker or Union counties. There are two confirmed cases in Umatilla County and two in the Lewiston, Idaho, area.
If you need help or have further questions call one of these health care providers:
Wallowa Memorial Hospital 541-426-3111
Winding Waters Community Health Center 541-426-4502
Olive Branch Family Health 541-426-7171
Mountain View Medical Group 541-426-7900
Holistic Health and Healing 541-263-5170
I ask the community to be supportive of one another and of our health care professionals as we navigate this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.