The Wallowa County Fair kicked off its week-long run on Saturday with the ever-popular 4H dog show. About 20 4H members of the Mighty Mutts Dog Club brought their canines to the junior arenas on the grassy fairgrounds lawn for friendly competition in obedience, showmanship, tricks, and agility. The 4H Fair Court of Dakota DeLyria, Destiny Wecks, and Quincee Zacharias opened the show with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Dog Show participants kept two rings running at once, with obedience trials in one and showmanship in the other. Obedience in the Junior, Intermediate and Advanced classes included walking at varying paces at heel, recall, figure –eight heel, long sit and long down-stay.
Showmanship classes were more focused on showing off your dog, or as the judge said “Make me want to spend some time with your dog. And show me how much you understand your dog, too.” The class included a chance for the judge to examine the dog physically to determine how well it was groomed and prepared for the show, and how friendly and amenable to handling it was. “Show me the teeth” meaning that the owner had to lift the dogs lips so the judge could see the pearly whites was a requirement. In this class, the 4H’ers also had to answer questions about their dogs, including naming portions of the dog’s conformation (“Can you show me the dog’s elbow?”) to health and grooming questions, “How do you trim the dog’s nails?” “What things might tell you that your dog isn’t feeling well?” and finally to questions about 4H meanings and symbols. (“What does ‘4H’ stand for?”)
The trick session included dogs that fetched, walked on their hind legs, and could roll over.
The audience favorite, though, was the costume contest. Favorites included Devin Schreiber who appeared as a pirate with Beth the Bassett hound as his faithful mate, Freyja Hostetter as Little Bo Peep with Inga, her golden doodle (wearing a fleece) as her sheep, Jake Falk as a fitness buff with his inspiring gym partner Sampson (a Springer spaniel), Bailey Vernam as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with each of her two labs as the main ingredients, and Katelynn Diggins as a Hawaiian hula dancer, accompanied by her hula partner Chester, an energetic one-year-old Mini Aussie.
There were winners all around. Both Bailey Vernam and Jake Falk qualified to take their furry charges to the Oregon State Fair in September.
