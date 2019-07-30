The Wallowa County Fair—an event that celebrates everyone and everything in Wallowa County from antelope to zucchini — opens on Saturday August 3. In it’s week-long run, the fair will feature dog shows, horse shows, and if you are not tired of rodeo yet, roping contests. There are parcels of kids and goats. 4-Her’s herding sheep and goats. A dog show with obedience trials. A photo exhibit. An art exhibit. Games for kids including an August 10th Saturday at 11 a.m. Games on the Grass and a balloon scramble. In addition, Benny the Beaver—the Oregon State University mascot, will be visiting the fair on Saturday, Aug. 10, as well.
New events include the Team Roping Drawpot, Wednesday, August 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Talent Show, Friday August 9, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can peruse a host of delectables, including jams, jellies, conserves, preserves, and fruit butters. For the fabrically inclined there’s quilts, stitchery rugs, a category of clothing made from re-purposed materials, and something called Swedish Weaving. In the baking department, you can peruse pies (one-crust AND two crust), butter cakes, decorated cakes, and cookies galore. If you hang out around the show for awhile, you might meet the bakers and even get a recipe or two.
The photo exhibit is a favorite, with lots of entries from talented amateurs, photo club members, and pro photographers. The Kids 4-H photography always offers some surprising and unusual perspectives on the world. There’s also 4-H geology, forestry, and fishing exhibits, along with a category of “outdoors” that may include such practical things as how to build a birdhouse.
The 4-H horse shows are a major part of the fair. Participants devote weeks, in fact months and years, to preparing for the shows with the hope of continuing on to compete in the Oregon State Fair in September. There’s something for everyone in the horse department: Equitation—both English and western. Western pleasure, jumping, and very serious dressage. There’s also reining, trail horse competition, a driving class, classes for working ranch horses, green horses, and gaming—which includes pole bending and flag racing. And of course, no horse competition in Wallowa County would be complete without roping.
But of course the most visible portion of this fair—or any county or state fair, is about 4-H and FFA livestock. This is where you’ll find the bunnies. The chickens. The pigs and sheep and goats. And of course the market steers. For the more ambulatory of the animals, there are classes in the arena, and also an auction for pigs, lambs and steers, which provides fair-goers and businesses with the opportunity to support not only the youngsters who have worked very hard to raise their livestock, but also support the fair and both 4-H and FFA.
For fair-goers, there are also concessions that provide the kinds of foods and goodies found only at fairs and other summertime events. The fair also has its own food booth that supports the operations of the fair. It opens early in the morning and remains open into the evening. Hours for the official fair food booth vary with the day.
