ENTERPRISE – The Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation has awarded scholarships to six Wallowa County residents who are pursuing education that will improve health care in Wallowa County.
The six winners and how they plan to use their scholarships, are: Shannon Barnhart, towards board certification as a Geriatric Clinical Specialist in physical therapy; Elvie Bevers, towards a RN license; Krystal Butterfield, towards continuing education in pelvic floor function, dysfunction and treatment; Amanda Vieira De Melo, towards a bachelor of nursing degree from Oregon Health Sciences University; Stacey Karvoski, towards executive level leadership training; and Ashley Sullivan, towards certification from the American Academy of Professional Coders as a Certified Professional Compliance Officer.
The scholarships include the Gwen & Gladys Coffin Memorial Scholarship, and the Edgar Burbridge & Frances Boyd Burbridge Scholarship. Each offers up to $2,000 towards education and training, and both require applicants be local residents who are committed to staying in the county.
“All six applicants showed a commitment to improving and expanding health care services in Wallowa County, and demonstrated a track record of excellence in their current positions,” said Foundation Board president David Smyth.
