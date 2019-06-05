Wallowa County non-farm employment rose from slightly in April while unemployment fell from 9.9 percent to 8.3 percent. Both figures calculate to a seasonally-adjusted 6.4 percent unemployment, higher than last April’s seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent, according to statistics form the State of Oregon Employment Department. Largest gains here were in local and state government, construction, trade, transportation, and utilities. Employment in logging and health services fell slightly. Wallowa County’s April, 2019 payroll, non-farm labor force stands at 3,039 people.
