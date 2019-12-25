With strong support from the Emergency Medical Services community at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, both Imnaha and the City of Joseph have implemented a new tier of medical first response called “First Responders”. These First Responders will be paged for all 911 calls for emergency medical assistance and will precede the ambulance responding from the hospital in Enterprise.
The community of Imnaha, with Dick Burch and Project Heartbeat, launched an initial level of “citizen first-aid response” last year. About 16 local Imnaha community members received training in Advanced First Aid.
The Imnaha Community has raised over $25,000 towards that effort over the past several years, investing in things like medical supplies and equipment, two-way radios and even permanent installation of helicopter landing lights at the Imnaha Church. “The community has shown strong support for an effort to help their friends and neighbors in need during emergency medical crisis or traumatic events,” said Tim Peck, EMS Director at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. “…and the dedication and concern towards their neighbors in need has been nothing short of amazing!”
In addition to Advanced First Aid training of the initial group of volunteers, three of those Imnaha Advanced First-Aid trained citizens went even further and became licensed by the State of Oregon as “Emergency Medical Responders” (EMR). Those three EMRs will now become officially part of the EMS system and volunteers of Wallowa EMS.
The EMR program, dubbed “IFR” for Imnaha First Responder program, will be an official arm of Wallowa EMS; and, their official affiliation with the hospital allows them to be paged from the county’s 911 dispatch center as part of the EMS system. “Licensing as EMRs ‘changed everything’,” said Peck. Being licensed to provide medical care allows the hospital to provide significant resources to each EMR as a hospital volunteer. The new EMRs will be outfitted with further supplies and equipment, especially safety-related personal protective equipment, medical director-authorized pre-hospital care protocols, and even on-the-job injury protections. “We think it’s an important level of protection to give them as licensed professionals,” Peck added.
The Joseph Fire Department became licensed by the State of Oregon to provide emergency medical response, as well. Five Joseph firemen have completed the EMR course provided by the hospital EMS department over the past winter. While not directly affiliated with Wallowa Memorial Hospital, the Joseph First Responders (JFRs) will be dispatched to all 911 medical calls in the Joseph Fire District response area. This early arrival of EMR level care can definitely save a life!” said Peck. “We’re very proud of the dedication and effort put into this program by all involved.” Joseph EMRs have trained hard, have been well-supported and encouraged by fire chief Jeff Wecks (one of the EMRs), and their efforts will surely pay off in a lives saved.”
Whether in Imnaha or Joseph, the advent of licensed Emergency Medical Responders throughout the community improves chances of early medical response for the citizens of Wallowa County. It is important to note that each of the newly trained individuals are volunteers and, while there is no guarantee that any of them will be available at any given time (there is no legal “duty to respond” on the part of unpaid volunteers), we believe the chances of early care is greatly improved by their presence in their communities!
