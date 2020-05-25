LOSTINE — Grace Hay has only lived in Lostine a year after moving from Joseph, but she’s already fallen in love with the place. She and her husband, Oregon State Police Trooper Justin Hay, were eager to buy a home and found what they were looking for up Lostine Canyon.
“We love it; it’s beautiful,” she said. “I like what they’ve done with Lostine and we love going to M. Crow for pizza. It’s a wonderful town to be a part of.”
In addition to being a mom — the Hays have two children — Grace Hay works for two area ranches doing the books and as a personal trainer at the Vault Gym in Enterprise. She shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
The mountains and anywhere in the wilderness.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
Having enough jobs that support the people who live here so they can support their families. That and not being so heavily dependent on tourism.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Share resources. Try to think about ways to have an industry here that helps support the people who live here. That and to keep the local community engaged to support the local businesses.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a slower pace. We’re welcoming to people who want to keep this place the way it is … and people who care about the land here and the ranchers and the farmers and the industries that are here.
Do you think we’re ready to open from the COVID-19 closures?
Yes, I think we are. But as far as reopening goes, unfortunately that attracts a lot of out-of-town people and we just hope that it won’t cause a new surge with all the tourism.
