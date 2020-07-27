JOSEPH — Karen Raminha moved to Wallowa County with her husband and two children almost 30 years ago. She’s built and driven stock cars and drag racers, ridden motorcycles and spent time skydiving.
She and her family fell in love with the landscape and people here when they visited the county, and when the opportunity to move came, there was no hesitation. Sam Loftus was the one who encouraged Raminha’s husband, Danny, to move here.
“My son was just entering 11th grade then,” she said. “When he was enrolling in school in Joseph, he asked me if I could just pick up the paperwork because he was concerned that the other students would reject him. But on the first day of school, the other students told him about all the sports and other activities he could participate in, and invited him to go hunting with them. They were so friendly. From the first day, he loved going to school here. It’s a friendly community. It’s home."
Raminha’s many contributions to Wallowa County over the 35 years she has lived here include establishing the Hometown Hero’s program that sends a monthly box of goodies and supplies to each Wallowa County resident serving in the armed forces overseas, and support for ranch rodeos and Chief Joseph Days. She is a principal broker at Real Estate Associates in Joseph.
What effects do you think COVID-19 has had on our community?
I think there are a lot of people here that didn’t know that Chief Joseph Days was canceled. And I think all of the local people are still trying to stay open enough so they can accommodate the tourists and give them something to do.
What’s the best thing about Wallowa County?
It’s home. From the first time I came here, it’s been home. I love our acreage and property. It’s just the feeling here. The people are special. The views are special. It’s home.
What’s your advice for people who want to move here?
There’s a lot of little idiosyncrasies you have to learn, like how to deal with cattle drives on the highway, or when to expect deer on the road. Slow down. Take time to meet people, to look at the views, to really see the landscape. Consider volunteering because there’s all kind of people and organizations who need help. That includes helping tourists enjoy their stay here so they will come back.
What has living here taught you?
“You need to slow down. You need to care about other people. I’ve always been an outdoors person, and I had to learn to make sure I had time reserved to be outside and do the outdoors things I like to do. Now I’m teaching my kids and my grandkids to do that too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.