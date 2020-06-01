WALLOWA — Ena Dempsey is a lifetime resident of Wallowa, where she manages Wallowa Food City and runs a small tax business.
“I love it or I wouldn’t be here,” Dempsey said.
Her husband, James, operates a log truck hauling logs out of the area woods.
Recently, Dempsey shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
The small-town living, which is not like living in a big city. I lived in a big city once for three months and came back because this is home. There’s no place like Wallowa County, the beautiful mountains and clean air and the people.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
I would say jobs for people — that’s why I work two.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
I think everybody does a pretty good job, but I would say volunteering more would help. It doesn’t have to be with an organized charity. Sometimes it’s just helping your neighbor.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
Everybody knows everything.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Better have your jobs and housing lined up. I’d say there’s a shortage of housing, particularly rentals and those have gotten really expensive.
After the COVID-19-related shutdowns, do you think we’re ready to reopen?
Absolutely. I think it should be a choice for people whether they have their businesses open or not. It should be your choice whether you want to put a mask on or not put a mask on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.