Wallowa county Voices

Terry Thompson has only lived in Wallowa County for four years, living in Joseph since she retired from being a librarian in Siskiyou County, Calif. She came here to be close to her daughter and her two young children to help with her grandchildren. The kids are just starting school now in Enterprise.
She shared her thoughts recently on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
The natural beauty of the mountains and the lake and the hikes and the geographical location of being at the end of the road. I like being at the end of the road.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
For me it was re-establishing a peer network after living in the Mount Shasta area for 40 years and leaving a group of friends. I left them to come here. I’ve made some new friends here, but I spend a lot of time alone, too.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
There are things that are probably impossible, like putting more sidewalks on all the roads, because it’s hard to push a stroller on the road. I’ve never lived in a place that didn’t have sidewalks in the neighborhoods. But that’s just kind of a comfort thing for an older person.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
If you want to be part of things, you have to reach out. You can’t just let it come to you.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a tough place if you don’t have an adequate income and you need to take an interest in what’s going on here.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
I can’t be with the friends I have made; we can’t go out to eat and can’t have each other over. Also, I go to everything that’s at the OK Theatre; that’s a nice outlet. Shopping is limited here, but I’m OK with that.
