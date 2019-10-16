Bethany Jones first moved to Wallowa when she was 3½ years old. After graduating from Wallowa High School, she moved away for awhile and and then came back eight years ago.
She now lives in Wallowa with her 10-year-old daughter and is engaged to be married to Frank Meyers. She handles the billing for Alpine Chiropractic in Enterprise.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
I love lots of things about this county. You can’t go wrong with all the wilderness areas. There’s so much diversity here, whether you’re looking for the mountains or the canyons or the lakes or the rivers, you’re going to find it, and it’s a really short drive. The scenery is amazing.
What’s the greatest challenge facing the county?
I think to carve out a living here is challenging at times, but well worth it. You could go somewhere else and make more money, but it wouldn’t be as fun.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for us all?
Just to spread kindness. I think that’s a great ideology.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I don’t know. I learn things every day.
Since you came back, what did you learn about the county by living away from it?
I love the people here. I love how quiet and slow everything is. It’s not fast. It’s not crazy. You don’t have all the crime and things that go on in other places. I love raising my daughter here. It’s just a wonderful place to live and I’m so glad I came back every day.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
If they want a quiet, enjoyable, beautiful place to raise their families, this is it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.