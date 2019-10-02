The Wallowa girls volleyball team lost a heartbreaking and hard-fought five-set duel to Imbler Tuesday night in Wallowa. The Cougars lost the first set, won the second and third, but dropped the last two to the Panthers. The scores, 25-19, 22-25, 11-25, 25-19, 15-13, correctly suggest that the sets were close, with the lead changing repeatedly.
Shana Rae Tillery maintained a dominant presence in kills and digs, while Jamie Johnston contributed blocks and winning tips over the net.
A wildly supportive group of fans kept the Wallowa gym rocking, with the enthusiastic cheerleading on most of the Cougar football team. The loss drops the Cougar volleyballers from 13th to 16 place in state 1A rankings, a not-insurmountable drop. They remain in second place in league play.
The Cougars have six games remaining. Five pit them against league opponents, but only one, against Joseph on October 15, is at home. Their final game of the regular season is against Crane at home on October 18.
