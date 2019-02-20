If the Wallowa High School girls basketball team needs a motto, they should consider: “Never give up.” Going into the District tournament, they were ranked number 21 in state division 1A, according to OSAA rankings. The Cougars entered the tournament as the number three seed, and after an impressive showing, they head to the state tournament. For their first-round draw, the Wallowa girls will head to Crane today, Wednesday, Feb. 20.
In district play at Baker City Thursday night, the Wallowa girls dominated the Imbler Panthers by a score of 46 to 26. Wallowa built a commanding lead in the first quarter, and continued to build on it during the game. Steals by Bailey Hafer, shots blocked by Grace Pendarvis, and general hustle by the whole team kept the momentum going. Jamie Johnston dropped in 18 points to lead Cougar scoring.
The Cougar girls bowed to top team Powder Valley in Friday’s second round, by a final score of 24 to 50. During the first quarter, they kept pace with the Badgers, and shot 33 percent from the field while holding Powder Valley to a shooting percentage of 28 percent. Powder Valley picked up the pace in the second and third quarter, at times putting on a full-court press, and a withering defense, and outscoring the Cougars 34 to 7. Cougar field goal shooting percentage dropped to just under 20 percent. But in the final quarter the Cougar girls roared back, shooting 57 percent of their field goals and half of their free throws to outscore the Badgers. But it wasn’t quite enough. The formidable Badger defense—and their boisterous fans held Johnston to only 9 points while Shanna Rae Tillery dropped in a total of just six.
The Cougars showed their teeth on Saturday when they took on Cove. In a fast-paced game, Wallowa made their steals, rebounds and blocked shots count. They took the lead from the tip-off and outscored the Leopards in each quarter. Once again, Jamie Johnston was leading scorer with 27, Shanna Rae Tillery sank 12 points.
This victory gave Wallowa third place ranking in the district. Now, as the State 1A playoffs begin, the 21st-ranked Cougars take their district winning streak to play 3rd-ranked Crane at 5 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 20.
