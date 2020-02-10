Seven students from Wallowa and Joseph high schools, as members of their Interact clubs, will be traveling to the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico, in April. They will be staying with host families and volunteering to distribute water purification filters in rural villages and helping to paint a school building.
Interact clubs are high-school service clubs advised by local Rotary clubs. The Wallowa Interactors were organized in 2009; the Joseph club was established last year. These two groups are the only Interact clubs in eastern Oregon.
Joseph students Catherine Zeigler, Piper Larison, Brad Wilcox and Emma Alfert will join Ella Moeller, Shanna Rae Tillery and Ashlyn Young from Wallowa on the trip. Alfert is Rotary’s Interact Exchange student from Germany this year. They will be accompanied by chaperones Dani Weaver, Jennifer Olson and Dustin Larson.
“Interact’s goal is to have two service projects during each school year, one local and the other international,” said Chuck Anderson, Rotary Interact adviser for both clubs.
The major community project for Wallowa Interact each year is to produce the Wallowa Children’s Christmas bazaar, where elementary school youngsters who can’t afford retail price for gifts for their family members get to shop for presents for pennies on the dollar.
“Each year, our members solicit gift items from stores in Wallowa and Union counties,” Anderson said. “This year’s bazaar was a bigger success than ever. Stores donated several thousands of dollars’ worth of gift items. It was an amazing expression of generosity.”
“Asking for donations was educational for our club members, teenagers who can be shy about asking strangers. They did it, and the endeavor was a great success.”
The April service project in Mexico originated with Rotarian Chris Geyer, a part-time Wallowa Countian who lives in Baja in winter.
“Chris lives half time in Mexico and attends our meetings when he lives in Wallowa County during the summer. He suggested that students from our Interact clubs come to his hometown for our international project.”
Geyer will meet the volunteers at Los Cabos airport with his local Rotary Club and Interact Club members. They will travel a short distance to Los Barilles, where the students will meet their host families.
“Surrounding villages do not have utilities. Our group will deliver water filters to clean available water for drinking and cooking,” Anderson described. “A second project will be helping local Interactors with painting a local school building.”
The trip will include some fun activities such as shopping and beach time at a nearby coral reef park.
In preparation for the trip, students are practicing conversational Spanish and reviewing maps of the area.
Moeller said she looks forward to the service projects while Tillery will enjoy being around different people.
“Traveling to experience the world will be fun,” added Young, the Wallowa club’s president. “It’s easy to take our Wallowa County lifestyle for granted. To be in an unfamiliar culture will be exciting.”
Funds for the travelers were raised at the Christmas bazaar, plus donations from the Rotary Club and generous individual donations from local Rotary members.
While saying they are excited about the upcoming trip, the Interact members plan future projects. “What I like best about Interact are the opportunities to give back to our community,” Young said.
