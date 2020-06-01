WALLOWA LAKE — Out-of-towners from Idaho, Montana, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, California as well as many places in Oregon were evident over the weekend at Wallowa Lake State Park. Day use areas and the marina in the park are open, although only a single restroom is available at this time. The trails at Iwetemlaykin are open, as is the corridor road and parking at Minam State Park.
For now, camping at both Minam and Wallowa Lake State Parks remains closed because of OSPRD’s COVID-19 shutdowns. Park administrative assistant Shawn Dutcher said that the Wallowa Lake Campground is expected to open Tuesday, June 9, and Minam is also on the slate for opening in the near future. “We see a lot of RV’s drive down the road to the park and turn around,” Dutcher said.
Some who were visiting the park’s day use area during the sunny weather in the last weekend in May used the opportunity to get together with friends and family while maintaining social distancing. Some were staying in their RV’s in the two parks that are now open at Wallowa Lake Village.
“It’s a way to meet with family from Washington and do our social distancing across a picnic table,” said Holly Elliott, who was here over the weekend with husband, Mark, from Bend. “It’s a beautiful lake; it’s our first time here.”
For others, a return to the lake is family tradition.
“Coming here has been our family tradition vacation spot,” said Yvonne Van Ausvle, of Boise, Idaho. She was here all last week with daughter, Renee, 19, and son, Zach, 11. Her husband, Brian, was to join them Friday, May 29. Yvonne Van Ausvle said she’s been coming to the lake for 25 years and her husband for 50.
Roger Morgan, of Bend, said his family is making use of down time forced because of the COVID-19 shutdowns. “We’re using the down time to drive around Oregon a little more,” he said.
