The Wallowa Cougar girls dug a hole for the Powder Valley Badgers, 41-36 Friday and handed a defeat to the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles, 66-53 on Saturday afternoon.
High scorers for Powder valley game were Jamie Johnston and Shanna Rae Tillery, both with 12. Powder valley’s high total of 9 came from K Bingham with 9 points.
High scorers for Wallowa at the Nixy game were Jamie Johnston with 19, and Shanna Rae Tillery with 21. Nixy high scorer was Sophie Branson with 20. Jamie and Shanna Rae had double-doubles with 10 and 16 rebounds. Overall the Cougars scored two big wins over very good teams,” said Coach David Howe.”We did a lot of good things in these games. But we can and will improve, given the great attitude the girls showed this weekend.”
Wallowa, 8-7 overall, is now ranked 12th in Oregon’s 1A girls ranking and is tied with Powder Valley for first in the Old Oregon league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.