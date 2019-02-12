Come join the Wallowa Rod and Gun Club on Feb. 17 at the clubhouse on Lower Diamond Ln. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. with breakfast and lunch will be served at the event. Novices Welcome. Games will be available for non shooters.
For more information contact Randal at 541-886-4625, Curtis at 541-885-0814, or John at 541-886-8802.
