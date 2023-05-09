WALLOWA — Four candidates are running for two positions on the Wallowa School Board in the May 16 election.
In the race for Position 3, incumbent Woody Wolfe faces challenger Dennis Sheehy.
In the race for Position 4, incumbent Marty Stevens faces challenger Debbie Wentz.
Matt Howard, the incumbent in Position 1, is unopposed for reelection.
So that voters could get a better sense of the candidates and their positions before the election, the Chieftain sent questionnaires to each candidate. We’re printing their responses below, only lightly edited for style and grammar. Here are the questions the Chieftain asked each candidate:
• Why do you want to serve on the school board?
• What would be your top two priorities as a school board member? In the event of budget cuts, what areas would you want to be sure to preserve?
• How would you increase community input into school board actions?
• As a school board member, where would you draw the boundary between parents’ rights and the responsibilities of school administrators?
• What’s the proper role of the state in working with local school districts?
Here are the answers the Chieftain received from the candidates running for the Wallowa School Board.
POSITION 3Dennis Sheehy, Age: 76
Occupation: Livestock rancher in Wallowa County since 1976 (beef cattle), rangeland management consultant since 1975.
Relevant experience: My wife Marcie was the Wallowa school librarian for 14 years. Our three children, Ryan, Carrie and Cody, attended and graduated from Wallowa High School. Four of our six grandchildren who live in Wallowa County attended Wallowa schools, and two grandchildren have graduated from Wallowa High School.
Why run?: I view school board members as elected representatives of the people and communities comprising the school district. The school board member also represents parents who are school educators. As such, the primary responsibility of the school board is ensuring that the needs of parents and their children relative to all aspects of education are addressed.
During two of the school board meetings I attended during the pandemic, requests of the audience (parents, grandparents, coaches, etc.) relative to education and/or sports program were virtually ignored by the board members and the school superintendent. During a third meeting I attended, school board members did not allow parents in attendance to address the school board, but walked out of the meeting. Also, during the pandemic, a community sports rally organized by parents and coaches appeared to elicit little support from school boards or school administrators.
In my opinion, the school board did not push the school administration to address the issues in a common sense manner. Rather, they appeared to fully support responses imposed or mandated by the state school administration at the expense of students’ physical, mental and emotional well-being. Although the school board may not have been successful in obtaining alternative solutions, it should have made the attempt. I want to serve on the school board as a representative of parents and the community to the state-sponsored school administration.
Priorities: My priorities as a school board member are: Ensure that an environment exists in the Wallowa School District that enables students at all grade levels to learn and achieve to the best of their abilities; and that students in the Wallowa School District are provided with the best education possible. In the advent of budget cuts, a full evaluation and assessment of all aspects of the school education program (curriculum, budget, infrastructure, salaries, etc.) should be made by the school administration and school board. The process should be open to the public and accessible to their input and suggestions. At the same time, a support infrastructure (i.e., such as the Wallowa Schools Education Fund) should be be developed or expanded to ensure that students have access to the best education possible.
Community input: I would do my best to make school board actions more open, transparent and responsive to all members of the school community. Community members should be encouraged to be more involved in school policy-making and allowed more input into decision-making affecting the school and students. Potential ways to do this include: better reporting of school board decisions and school activities by local newspapers and radio stations, question-and-answer sessions with the school board and school administration outside of scheduled school board meetings, and posting of school-board minutes and decision-making at local businesses and city halls.
Parental rights: Parents have the primary responsibility for raising and educating their children. School administrators have a primary responsibility to ensure that the school and teachers inform and educate children in the school district. Successfully accomplishing both objectives requires that trust exists between the parents and the school administrators and teachers. Materials or information used to inform and educate students that are outside of the parents and community norm is a violation of that trust. However, if the parents or the school are not adequately meeting that responsibility, the school board has the responsibility to intervene and attempt to resolve the issue. If the issue is irresolvable at the school district level, the school board should facilitate intervention by entities outside the school district.
State role: The proper role of the state is providing the framework and structure needed to ensure that students receive a good education. Total control of all aspects of the school system from the governor to the students is not a proper role of the state. Currently, the state, through the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon School Activities Association, teachers’ unions, etc., controls the entire school system. It would appear that the only school entity controlled locally is the school board. Senate Bill 1045, if enacted, would remove all vestiges of local control of education. Currently, Oregon’s education system compared to other states is rated at No. 41. The rating number means that only nine states have a lower education success rating. With total control of all aspects of education and anticipated budget deficiencies, Oregon’s rating can be expected to decline even further.
Woody Wolfe, Age: 45Occupation: Farmer
Relevant experience: Two-term school board member, current commissioner Oregon Water Resources Department, current commissioner Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program.
Why run?: I want to serve because I believe my experience has merit as our community struggles with the cultural and ideological differences between local and state government.
Top priorities: My top two priorities are seeing the bond project through and facilitating a positive transition to a new superintendent. The most important thing to preserve in the face of budget cuts is the quality of instruction.
Community input: Increasing community input can be fostered by increasing opportunities for public input through board meetings and listening sessions, also by being willing to engage in dialogue with community members. The board is made of community members and anyone can enter the election to be a board member.
Parental rights: This is a tricky one. The role of a board member is to make decisions about how the school is run from a directional perspective. The frustrating aspect is the limited scope that policy and state law allow a board to function within. In reality the board and the administration are compelled to operate within policy and law. Parental rights are limited by some policy and law.
State role: The proper role of the state is a loaded question. The term “proper” is extremely subjective. Do I believe that our government forced policy and law upon its constituents during the pandemic that the majority of rural Oregonians had severe problems with? Yes. Do I believe it was the right or role of the school board to violate that law or policy? No.
POSITION 4
Marty (Martha) Stevens, Age: 67.
Relevant experience: Retired educator; four years on Wallowa’s school board; 25 years as a teacher, 19 of those years at Wallowa.
Why run?: I live in Wallowa, am retired and volunteer at several different entities, all of which dovetail nicely with the school. I care very deeply for and about Wallowa, the school, town and people.
Top priorities: We need to find the best superintendent available, and we need to preserve our outstanding programs to serve our students and community as best we can.
Community input: Remain open and available to listen via school board meetings, listening sessions, emails and impromptu meetings in the post office, Food City, etc.
Parental rights: Common ground can be reached if our focus echoes Wallowa’s mission, “Students first! Ensuring high levels of growth and learning for each student.” I feel it’s best to keep politics out of our schools as much as possible.
State role: The state has oversight of our public schools to ensure an expected level of excellence, student success into adulthood and a cohesiveness between schools for transient populations. And, so much more!
Debbie Wentz, Age: 50
Occupation: Parent/dental hygienist/rancher
Relevant experience: I have two kids in the Wallowa schools; one is in eighth grade and one is a sophomore. I have been in health care for 30 years. I understand budgets and balance sheets.
Why run?: I want to serve on the school board to ensure that our teachers and students always have a say on issues that affect them.
Top priorities: Listen to all sides of all situations. Stand up for our students. In the event of budget cuts, I would work to preserve teachers and staff.
Community input: Try to involve community members them in the meetings and help them understand what is being discussed.
Parental rights: We need to listen to, and respect parents’ concerns and opinions and do our best to explain the parameters we need to work within.
State role: Set parameters and guidelines to work within, but there should still be local control. Our governor was recently trying to take away local control with Senate bills 1045 and 290.
