WalHS.jpg

Wallowa High School is seen in this file photo. Two incumbents are facing off against challengers in the May 16 election for the Wallowa School Board.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

WALLOWA — Four candidates are running for two positions on the Wallowa School Board in the May 16 election.

In the race for Position 3, incumbent Woody Wolfe faces challenger Dennis Sheehy.

