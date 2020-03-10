On Monday night, the Wallowa School District Board of Directors heard a presentation from Education Service District staffer Becky Nordvedt about programs that may be funded through the Student Investment Plan portion of Oregon’s Student Success Act.
The SSA focuses on ensuring improved academic performance for students with disabilities, students navigating homelessness, poverty, or foster care, and others who may be disadvantaged. Nordvedt worked with Wallowa teachers, parents, administrators, and community members to evaluate their needs.
On Monday, the plan she presented to the board included the addition of another school counselor who would work 3.5 days per week, funding for a school resource officer, workshops for teachers to help them establish learning programs for individual students, and potentially the development and purchase of software — an online learning resource tool — so that students could learn at their own pace. The ESD will submit a grant application in mid-March to fund these programs as well as others in the Joseph and Enterprise school districts.
In other business, the school board heard a presentation from their facilities planning consultant, PIVOT, and set a March 16, 6 p.m. time to evaluate the information provided.
The board also heard a short report on the success of this year’s Erin’s Law program from Superintendent Jay Hummel. Erin’s Law requires that public schools provide a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program which teaches children how to recognize and report this behavior. The law is named after childhood sexual assault survivor, author, speaker and activist Erin Merryn. It has been enacted in 37 states and is pending in another 12.
Hummel also reported on the district’s measures to keep the schools free of COVID-19. They include increased, rigorous cleaning, the use of a fogger after school hours to disinfect even the smallest of spaces and actively encouraging students to stay home if they are sick.
“I think we’ve got it covered,” Hummel said. “We are definitely going in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.