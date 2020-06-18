Cameron Scott, a first-year English teacher in the Wallowa School District and graduate student at Eastern Oregon University, has been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Graduate students in the top 10% of the candidates for degrees may qualify.
Scott already holds a Master of Fine Arts degree, with specialty in poetry. Prior to accepting the teaching job in Wallowa, he directed Fishtrap’s Youth Program, including Story Lab. To qualify for his full-time teaching gig, he began work toward an MAT in Education at EOU, where his academic achievements qualified him for the Phi Kappa Phi honors. Scott was out of cell phone range and not available to respond to the Chieftain’s request for a comment.
