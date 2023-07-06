Miss Fourth of July Adelyn Jo Yarborough and Mr. Liberty Ryker Spaur wave from a car to those attending Tuesday's 2023 Independence Day Parade in Wallowa. Both are 6 years old and will start kindergarten in the fall.
Mother-daughter patriotism was evident Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Wallowa for the Independence Day Parade. Mom Christa Clarkson and daughter, Lily, were outside Goebels Service Station near the beginning of the parade in their matching patriotic dresses.
Nez Perce Tribal members promote the Tamkaliks celebration later this month that will take place just outside of Wallowa. They were aboard a float Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
Kids and adults fire water guns from a raft towed by the Wallowa County Search and Rescued truck Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade. It was a warm day so no one minded a little cooling water.
A color guard from veterans organizations around Wallowa County leads the way followed by bagpiper Jon Copper at the start of the 2023 Wallowa Independence Day Parade on Tuesday.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
An entry celebrating Lostine restaurants, including Z’s BBQ, M. Crow and the Blue Banana, won the City Choice Award in the 2023 Wallowa Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 4.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The Mountain High Broncs & Bulls Drill Team performs Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the 2023 Wallowa Independence Day Parade. The team won first prize in the parade's Adult Division.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Coach Ken Knifong sits among the Wallowa High School Trap Shooting Team on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Wallowa Independence Day Parade. The team won second place in the parade's Adult Division.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kids led their 4-H lambs Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The Lostine Rascals 4-H Club leads wagons showing their animals Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade. The club won second place in the Children's Division of the parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Miss Fourth of July Adelyn Jo Yarborough and Mr. Liberty Ryker Spaur wave from a car to those attending Tuesday's 2023 Independence Day Parade in Wallowa. Both are 6 years old and will start kindergarten in the fall.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Sandra Johnson, grand marshal of the 2023 Independence Day Parade in Wallowa, waves to the crowd Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from a car as she participates in the parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Mother-daughter patriotism was evident Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Wallowa for the Independence Day Parade. Mom Christa Clarkson and daughter, Lily, were outside Goebels Service Station near the beginning of the parade in their matching patriotic dresses.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The national flag and those of the armed forces were on display Tuesday, July 4, 2023, near the start of Wallowa's Independence Day Parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Nez Perce Tribal members promote the Tamkaliks celebration later this month that will take place just outside of Wallowa. They were aboard a float Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kids and adults fire water guns from a raft towed by the Wallowa County Search and Rescued truck Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade. It was a warm day so no one minded a little cooling water.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Parade-goers relax along the curb as they wait for the start of the Independence Day Parade in Wallowa on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kids scramble for candy thrown from floats Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during Wallowa's Independence Day Parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Parade-goers stop off for a hamburger or a hot dog outside City Hall on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Smokey Bear waves to the crowd from atop a firefighting truck Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
WALLOWA — Several hundred patriotic Americans turned out in Wallowa on Tuesday, July 4, for the town’s annual Independence Day Parade.
On Thursday, City Hall released the names of the winners in the parade.
A $200 first-place City Choice Award went to the float celebrating Lostine restaurants, including Z’s BBQ, M. Crow and Blue Banana.
In the Adult division, the winners and their prizes were the Mountain High Broncs & Bulls Drill Team $150, the Wallowa High School Trap Team $100, Back-Achers $75 and Aaron Post/classic cars $50.
In the Children’s Division, the Freedom Girls float won $50, The Little Rascals 4-H won $40, Pony of America/Kirra Farmer won $35, the 4-H court/Brandy Bronson won $30 and Tyler Stucki, in his car, won $25.
Attendance at the parade was about normal, as was participation in Wallowa County’s only Fourth of July Parade.
At least this year’s parade was back to normal. It wasn’t that long ago the town rebelled against state regulations forbidding gatherings — such as parades — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was in 2020 that Wallowa held a “nonparade.” Although the town couldn’t get official sanction to close the highway or other official approval, patriotism in Wallowa prevailed and they put on a parade anyway.
Such independence of action wasn’t needed this year, however, as the town went ahead with its annual parade, one of the county's signature events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.